Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Decreases By 30.2%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 652,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,959. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.