Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Decreases By 24.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.32. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 50.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

