Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expands By 27.0%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,391,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,231. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 305.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

