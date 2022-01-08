Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expands By 27.0%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,391,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,231. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
