Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Grows By 25.4%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 131,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,670. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

