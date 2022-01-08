Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Drops By 52.6%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 11,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.09. 675,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,443. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.