Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 41.2%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.