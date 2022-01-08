Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 41.2%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

