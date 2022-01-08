Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Declines By 47.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 3,156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,063.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $3.61 on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

