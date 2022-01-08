Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 31.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UUU opened at $2.98 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

