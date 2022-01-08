Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 31.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UUU opened at $2.98 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
