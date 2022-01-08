Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 36.2%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UONE stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

