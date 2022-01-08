Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 28.8%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $6.14 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.