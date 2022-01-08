Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 44.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WAFU opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.