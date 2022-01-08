Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Decreases By 36.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,812. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

