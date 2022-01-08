SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Down 3.7%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 1,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCBGF. Barclays cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.