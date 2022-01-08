Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of SGHT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

