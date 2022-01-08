Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $365.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $370.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 96.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.