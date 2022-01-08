Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $365.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $370.90. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

