Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will announce $53.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $54.00 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $26.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.31 million to $182.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $291.19 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $307.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

SI stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. The stock had a trading volume of 975,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,555. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

