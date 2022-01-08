Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $131.46 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

