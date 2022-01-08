Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $60.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $924.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

