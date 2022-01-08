Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

SLP stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 442,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,981. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Simulations Plus by 184.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

