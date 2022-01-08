Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $158.14 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

