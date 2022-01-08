SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $36.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.12 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

