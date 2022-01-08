SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,124.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $28,124.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005982 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

