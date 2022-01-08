Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.59) to GBX 1,840 ($24.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.72) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.85).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The stock has a market cap of £11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.57. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.66).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

