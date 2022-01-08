Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 8.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $67,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $4,536,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after buying an additional 98,724 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 807.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $295.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

