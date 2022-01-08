SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $117.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth about $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

