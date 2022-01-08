SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 48.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.