Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDXAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $18.23. 8,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

