Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.43. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 151,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

