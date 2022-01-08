Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

