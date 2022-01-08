Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $140.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.21.

