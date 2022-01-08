Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

