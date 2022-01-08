Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71,606 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,606 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.