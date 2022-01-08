Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

