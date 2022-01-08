Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

