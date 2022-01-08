Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $803,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

