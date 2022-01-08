Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

