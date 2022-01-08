Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,495. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.