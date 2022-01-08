SOTA Finance Price Hits $0.0090 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $361,083.36 and $9,001.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006268 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

