S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,525. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.