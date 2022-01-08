SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP opened at $27.84 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.