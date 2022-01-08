SparksPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. SparksPay has a market cap of $23,345.62 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,943,909 coins and its circulating supply is 10,708,362 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

