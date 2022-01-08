SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 799,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

