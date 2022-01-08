SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

