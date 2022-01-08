SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Sold by Value Monitoring Inc.

Value Monitoring Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises 24.8% of Value Monitoring Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Value Monitoring Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

