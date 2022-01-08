SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Increased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

