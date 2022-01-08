SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

