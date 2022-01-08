Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,199,000 after buying an additional 1,793,387 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 42,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

