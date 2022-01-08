Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Spectris has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

