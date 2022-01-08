Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Trimmed by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Splunk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

